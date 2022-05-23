100 million people displaced: “We are witnessing an unprecedented plague of human suffering”: Statement by Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council

“Today’s sobering 100 million displacement figure is indisputable proof that global leaders are failing the world’s most vulnerable people on a scale never before seen. Behind these numbers are families without roofs over their heads, children shut out from school and entire communities facing starvation. We are witnessing an unprecedented plague of human suffering.

“The war in Ukraine has not only forced over 14 million people from their homes, but has tipped the global displacement number over 100 million for the first time on record. Disruptions to Ukraine’s supply chains have also caused food and fuel prices to soar in the world’s crisis hotspots, worsening an already dire situation for displaced people. We are seeing the domino effect of this devastating many places where we operate, from Somalia to Yemen.

“Meanwhile, the aid system is overstretched and underfunded. We will not be able to support 100 million people in need without more resources – it is twice the number of people compared to a decade ago, without a doubling of funding to match it.”

