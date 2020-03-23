A $100 billion stimulus to address the fall out from the coronavirus in Africa

Key messages

African leaders and the global community urgently need to agree a $100 billion financial stimulus for sub-Saharan Africa to address the fall-out from the coronavirus crisis.

This is just 2.3% of the value of global stimulus packages announced so far, and worth 5.6% of sub-Saharan Africa GDP in line with the global average of stimulus to GDP of 5.1%.

A stimulus with appropriate financial instruments will protect the most vulnerable livelihoods from the crisis.

African countries need to step up and donors need to support them.

The G20 should coordinate a major financial stimulus, and part of this should support Africa.

The costs Africa is facing

Sub-Saharan Africa is facing at least a $100 billion balance of payment shortfall in 2020 compared with what was previously forecast. The coronavirus crisis is still unfolding, and impacts are only slowly becoming clearer. But there will be considerable declines in trade revenues and financial flows this year, as well as other effects. All of this needs detailed examination, and the effects will differ markedly by country. Previous ODI SET analysis has examined which countries are most at risk to a global slowdown. Estimates also face uncertainty depending on the spread of the coronavirus in Africa itself, and there is separate analysis ongoing.

Trade. At current oil price levels, net oil exports will fall by at least $35 billion (the costs are $30 billion following the halving of the oil price, but prices have dropped by more). Other exports (and imports) of goods and services will also decline. There will be other effects.

International tourism revenues were some $35 billion in 2018, and most of this is at risk this year. Transport services are under threat (e.g. ships not docking in Mombasa). IATA estimates that African airlines lose $4.4 billion this year. Countries will be affected differently.

Finance. FDI to sub-Saharan Africa could fall by 15% (if not more), according to UNCTAD, which represents a fall of some $7.5 billion. Much of portfolio flows worth more than $15 billion in 2018 is at risk (because of a flight to safety). Remittances may be under threat because jobs will be lost, potentially reducing remittances (currently worth some $48 billion in subSaharan Africa in 2018), though sometimes remittances are anti-cyclical. Cross-border bank lending will also be under threat. Bond yields will go up in vulnerable countries with high debt without more liquidity in financial markets such as those provided by the ECB in Europe. This will affect those countries linked into financial markets.

The total balance of payment effects could well be $100 billion (or 5.6% of GDP) and are likely to evolve further.

There will be other economic effects throughout African economies. For example, the lack of inputs and imported consumer goods through broken supply chains will push up prices, affecting real disposable income. Less trade also means fewer trade taxes.

Domestic services such as transport and entertainment services will also go down. Stock prices have dropped globally, including in Africa, which makes it harder for African firms to attract finance. The production or value addition effects could be less than the total financing shortfall, but, with a likely 20% drop in 2020Q1 in Chinese GDP, declines in African GDP are hard to estimate. The economic and distributional consequences will differ by country and need further examination; such examination should also look at how societies, different groups of people (including the poorest) and different types of firms (including informal SMEs) are affected differently.

