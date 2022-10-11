10 Things We Should Know About Each Other: Academics & Humanitarians, September 2021

Written by Husnah Mad-hy, Andrej Verity and Kenny Meesters

Humanitarians and Academics have an interesting relationship. Humanitarians want to do the ideal thing, but are presented with the demand of delivering “now” as they come face-to-face with those in need. Academics build up a wealth of knowledge through their work and want to share this knowledge to aid and improve humanitarian response. Even with the same overall desires, these groups have different jobs that are not always immediately compatible. These tables, intended as a conversation starter, aim to highlight some of the basic things each side should know about the other when collaboration begins. The goal is not to provide a “clear guide” but to offer some insights that are worth considering when talking about working together.