09 Jan 2020

10 things to consider for scaling climate-smart agricultural index-based insurances

Report
from CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security
Published on 01 Dec 2019 View Original
Citation

Koerner J, Loboguerrero AM. 2019. 10 things to consider for scaling climate-smart agricultural index-based insurances. CCAFS Info Note. Wageningen, Netherlands: CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS).

Permanent link to cite or share this item: https://hdl.handle.net/10568/106472

Abstract/Description

Agricultural index-based insurances can increase smallholder farmers’ resilience in a changing climate. CCAFS science successfully informs different insurance schemes around the globe. However, scaling up insurance products for the most vulnerable population remains a challenge, beyond the need to identify locally viable indices. In July 2018, CCAFS organized a South-South Cooperation event to facilitate exchange and learnings among its participants and partners, including government officials, private sector representatives and climate finance specialists and professionals. Their insights can give a first orientation to peer practitioners with plans to scale climate-smart agriculture (CSA) through insurance schemes. This Info Note is based on insights and discussions of CCAFS participants, partners and stakeholders working on climate-smart agricultural index-based insurances, during the first CCAFS South-South Collaboration Meeting in New York, July 2018.

