05: Response Analysis and Prioritization Guide - Humanitarian Programme Cycle 2022 (May 2021)

Purpose

This guidance supplements the Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC) Step-by-Step Guide on humanitarian response planning steps. It provides definitions, structured approaches and tools to facilitate response analysis and prioritization, formulation of strategic and specific objectives, and estimation of the number of people targeted in the Humanitarian Response Plan.

This guide has the purpose to ensure a transparent and systematic approach to response analysis and planning by clearly linking needs analysis outputs from the HNO or monitoring updates, to response analysis, prioritization and definition of targets. By ensuring such direct and clear linkages between the evidence and response, humanitarian actors enhance the credibility of the HRP.