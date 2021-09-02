04: Joint Intersectoral Analysis Framework 1.1 - Humanitarian Programme Cycle 2022 (May 2021)

Introduction

This guidance document for the Joint Intersectoral Analysis Framework (herein ‘The JIAF 1.1 guidance’) is designed to assist country teams in conducting intersectoral analysis when preparing Humanitarian Needs Overviews (HNOs) and subsequent Humanitarian Response Plans (HRPs) as part of the 2022 Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC). It builds on the ‘Enhanced HPC Approach’ initiated in 2019.

The Joint Intersectoral Analysis Framework 1.0 (JIAF 1.0) was endorsed by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) for provisional use during the 2021 Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC).

In 2020, 27 countries piloted JIAF 1.0, resulting in the production of JIAF-informed HNOs. Incorporating feedback from these teams, the JIAF 1.1 Guidance is a more concise document, with improved clarity of instruction and new companion tools. There have been no major changes to the underlying JIAF methodology.

During 2021, an independent review of the JIAF 1.0 is being undertaken by an academic research institute. The findings of the review will form the basis of a strengthened JIAF methodology for future HPC cycles.

The JIAF 1.1 Guidance is offered as an additional resource for humanitarian country teams and does not supersede or replace any current agency, organization or IASC guidance including, but not limited to, the IASC Reference Module for the Humanitarian Programme Cycle.

Organization of the document

The JIAF 1.1 Guidance comprises two sections with annexes:

Section 1 provides an overview of the JIAF background, concept, approach and methodology.

Section 2 is a step-by-step guide to implementing the JIAF.

Annexes provide additional resources and examples of application.

What has changed?

The following updates have been made to the JIAF guidance:

Section 1 has been significantly abridged.

Section 2 has been refined to clarify the sequencing and content of each step of the process.

JIAF Indicator Reference table [Gender Based Violence (GBV), Child Protection (CP), Health, Shelter, Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WaSH)] indicators have been updated.

Additional guidance is provided on: