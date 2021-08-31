03: Humanitarian Response Plan Guidance - Humanitarian Programme Cycle 2022 (May 2021)

Introduction

This document provides an overview of what information to present and how to do so in the development of the Humanitarian Response Plan. It should be read alongside the HNO Guidance and Template and the HPC Step-by-Step Guide. The HPC Step-by-Step Guide reasserts the sequences of the needs analysis and planning, with needs analysis directly informing the decision-making with regards to response, whether for the preparation of new plans or adjustments to existing ones. Throughout the assessment, analysis, planning and monitoring phases, it emphasizes global commitments made to provide principled humanitarian action that shows respect for human rights, gender equality, inclusivity, and supports sustainable development.

Complementary guidance:

While the proposed template does not impose a strict structure or length, the sequence has a logic in it and all parts and sections are important.

All charts, figures and graphics presented in the template are for example purposes only.