02: Humanitarian Needs Overview Guidance - Humanitarian Programme Cycle 2022 (May 2021)

Introduction

This document provides an overview of what information to present and how to do so in the development of the Humanitarian Needs Overview. It should be read alongside:

The HPC Step-by-Step Guide reasserts the sequence of the needs analysis and planning, with needs analysis directly informing the decision-making with regards to response, whether for the preparation of new plans or adjustments to existing ones. Throughout the assessment, analysis, planning and monitoring phases, it emphasizes global commitments made to provide principled humanitarian action that shows respect for human rights, gender equality, inclusivity, and supports sustainable development.

The JIAF Guidance supports and guides the work of experts (information managers, analysts, etc.), in-country Intercluster Coordination Groups and decision-makers involved in joint needs analysis. It outlines an analytical framework for intersectoral analysis – the Joint Intersectoral Analysis Framework (JIAF) – assisting with the identification of inter-linkages between various drivers, underlying and contributing factors, sectors and Humanitarian Conditions.

Complementary guidance:

While the proposed template does not impose a strict structure or length, the sequence has a logic in it and all parts and sections are important. However, it is understood that some may be shifted, combined, reduced or expanded depending on the scope of the intersectoral analysis.

All charts, figures and graphics presented in the template are for example purposes only.