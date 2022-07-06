01: Step by Step Guide - Humanitarian Programme Cycle 2023 (May 2022)

Introduction

This document provides an overview of the main steps involved in the development of the Humanitarian Programme Cycle. It should be read alongside the:

• Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) templates and guidance, which indicate what information to present and how to do so;

• Complementary guidance, which provides a depth of information on “what” and “how to” elements; and the

• Facilitation Package, which provides illustrative agendas and presentations to assist with orienting and managing the process and discussions.

The steps reassert the sequence of the HPC, with needs analysis directly informing decisions about the response and monitoring, whether for the preparation of new plans or adjustments to existing ones. The steps of the HPC have a rationale and cannot be skipped. However, the depth of work under each step can and should be adapted to the realities of the operating environment and capacities.

1.1 Ensuring a principled humanitarian response

• The document speaks to global commitments made at the World Humanitarian Summit and Grand Bargain, IASC and by the Secretary General. It reaffirms the Call to Action to ensure a principled humanitarian response that places protection at the center of the humanitarian agenda, promotes gender equality, addresses inequity and exclusion, and aligns with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

To do this, the enhanced 2023 HPC includes:

• Improvements to the Joint Intersectoral Analysis Framework (JIAF) to support a holistic, people-centered analysis of needs;

• Specific attention to inclusivity, highlighting the criticality of an intersectional understanding of the structural inequities, underlying vulnerabilities, protection needs, and barriers to access that cut across diversity characteristics such as gender, disabilities, age, and others;

• Emphasis on protection against and response to gender-based violence and sexual abuse and exploitation;

• Focus on enhancing accountability to affected people and community engagement; and

• Information on further developments on needs and response monitoring.

1.2 Linking humanitarian action to risk management and the peace-development agenda

The past few years have seen renewed attention to emergency preparedness, and early or anticipatory action, recognizing the importance of mitigating or averting crises where possible, and serving as an important link with development and peace interventions.

The IASC Emergency Preparedness Package serves as a short technical step-by-step guide aimed at non-Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) countries to support the development, or strengthening, of preparedness measures to ensure that country teams are operationally ready to implement activities to address the potential new or escalating crises.

Additionally, in March 2021 UNISDR developed a checklist to support integration of disaster risk considerations in HRPs.

At the time of launching the HPC in each country, linkages between Emergency Response Plans, contingency, anticipatory action, Common Country Assessment (CCA)s, UN Sustainable Development