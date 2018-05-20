20 May 2018

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Western Sahara (19 May 2018) [EN/FR]

The Secretary-General is closely following the developments in Western Sahara.

In accordance with Security Council Resolution 2414 (2018) adopted on 27 April 2018, and in order to maintain an environment conducive to the resumption of dialogue under the auspices of his Personal Envoy Horst Köhler, the Secretary-General calls for maximum restraint.

No action should be taken, which may constitute a change to the status quo.

Le Secrétaire général suit de près l'évolution de la situation au Sahara occidental.

Conformément à la résolution 2414 (2018) du Conseil de sécurité adoptée le 27 avril 2018, et afin de maintenir un environnement propice à la reprise du dialogue sous les auspices de son Envoyé personnel, Horst Köhler, le Secrétaire général appelle à la plus grande retenue. Aucune action susceptible de modifier le statu quo ne doit être entreprise.

