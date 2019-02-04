04 Feb 2019

Security Council Press Statement on Western Sahara

from UN Security Council
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original

SC/13686
31 JANUARY 2019

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President José Singer Weisinger (Dominican Republic):

The members of the Security Council expressed their full support for the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Western Sahara, former President Horst Köhler of Germany. The members of the Security Council welcomed the Personal Envoy’s briefing and stand ready to continue to support the Personal Envoy in the fulfilment of his mandate.

In line with resolution 2440 (2018), the members of the Security Council welcomed the participation of Morocco, the Frente POLISARIO, Algeria and Mauritania in an initial round-table discussion on 5 and 6 December 2018, noted their commitment to participate in a second round-table discussion in the first quarter of 2019, and voiced support for their ongoing and constructive engagement with the Personal Envoy.‎

