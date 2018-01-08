08 Jan 2018

Secretary-General Deeply Concerned about Rising Tensions in Western Sahara, Calls for Maximum Restraint, Maintaining Status Quo of Buffer Strip

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 06 Jan 2018 View Original

SG/SM/18849

6 JANUARY 2018

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about recent increased tensions in the vicinity of Guerguerat in the Buffer Strip in southern Western Sahara between the Moroccan berm and the Mauritanian border.

The Secretary-General underlines that the withdrawal of Frente Polisario elements from Guerguerat in April 2017, together with the earlier withdrawal of Moroccan elements from the area, was critical to creating an environment conducive to the resumption of dialogue under the auspices of his Personal Envoy Horst Kohler.

The Secretary-General calls on the parties to exercise maximum restraint and to avoid escalating tensions. Regular civilian and commercial traffic should not be obstructed and no action should be taken, which may constitute a change to the status quo of the Buffer Strip.

For information media. Not an official record.

