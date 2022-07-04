Note to correspondents - in answers to questions on Western Sahara

In response to the questions regarding the travels of Staffan de Mistura, the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Western Sahara, the Spokesman said the following:

The Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Western Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, is in Rabat to meet with Moroccan officials.

He has decided not to proceed with a visit to Western Sahara during this trip, but looks forward to doing so during his upcoming visits to the region. The Personal Envoy’s visits aim at constructively advancing the political process on Western Sahara.