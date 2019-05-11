Final Declaration of the African Ministerial Conference on the African Union’s support to the United Nations political process on the regional dispute over the Sahara (S/2019/351)

Annex to the letter dated 29 April 2019 from the Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council

We, the African States, members of the African Union:

Republic of Angola, Republic of Benin, Burkina Faso, Republic of Burundi, Republic of Cabo Verde, Republic of Cameroon, Central African Republic, Republic of Chad, Union of the Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, Republic of Djibouti, Kingdom of Eswatini, Federal Democratic of Ethiopia, Gabonese Republic, Republic of the Gambia, Republic of Ghana, Republic of Guinea, Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Republic of Liberia, State of Libya, Republic of Madagascar, Republic of Malawi, Kingdom of Morocco, Republic of the Niger, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Republi c of Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Sao Tomé and Principe, Republic of Senegal, Republic of Sierra Leone, Federal Republic of Somalia, Republic of South Sudan, Republic of the Sudan, United Republic of Tanzania, Republic of Tunisia and Republic of Zambia;

Meeting on 25 March 2019 in Marrakech, at the African Ministerial Conference on the African Union’s support to the United Nations political process on the regional dispute over the Sahara;

Recognizing the imperative of consolidating unity, gathering and converging our efforts to achieve the Africa we want;

Committed to the strategic choice of our Heads of State and Government to overcome the causes of division, cleavage, and fragmentation that threaten the unity of our Continent;

Aware of the urgent need for our Continent to address priority issues, including sustainable human development, African integration, and the prosperity of our citizens, in line with the agenda 2063;

Have agreed to: