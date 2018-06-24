24 Jun 2018

Communique on the meetings between the Chairperson of the Commission and the Sahrawi authorities

Report
from African Union
Published on 24 Jun 2018 View Original

Addis Ababa, 24 June 2018: As part of his consultative missions in the region, as well as the preparation of the African Union Summit scheduled in Nouakchott on 1 and 2 July, the Chairperson of the Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, travelled to Tindouf, to meet with the authorities of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, from 19 to 21 June 2018. He was received by President Brahim Ghali, with whom he had an in-depth exchange of views. He also met with Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Salek.

The discussions with the Sahrawi authorities made it possible to take stock of the state of peace and security in the region and the related efforts, in the context of the objective of silencing the guns in the continent by 2020. To this end, the need for determined efforts and renewed commitment on the part of all concerned stakeholders was emphasized. President Ghali expressed his commitment to fully support the Commission in its efforts aimed at promoting lasting peace and security in the region.

The Chairperson of the Commission also took the opportunity to brief the Sahrawi authorities on efforts to advance the integration and development agenda on the continent. He stressed that the resolution of the conflicts and crises that are impeding Africa’s progress will give renewed momentum to these efforts.

The Chairperson of the Commission expresses his sincere thanks and gratitude to the Sahrawi authorities for the quality of the reception availed to him, as well as to his delegation, and for the depth of the exchanges he had with his interlocutors.

