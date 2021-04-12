Viet Nam
Youth engagement in emergency response: Plan International emergency response in Vietam 2020-2021
EMERGENCY RESPONSE IN VIETNAM 2020-2021
Since October 2020 central Vietnam was hit by 9 storms following heavy floods, landslides Three provinces of where Plan International is operational namely Quang Binh, Quang Tri, and Kon Tum, were badly damaged
Right after one the of the biggest storms in recent memory had passed, the organization participated in Government and International Joint Flood Assessment Mission
Young people whom Plan International has been working with in its programs participated in these assessments