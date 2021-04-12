Viet Nam

Youth engagement in emergency response: Plan International emergency response in Vietam 2020-2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

EMERGENCY RESPONSE IN VIETNAM 2020-2021

  • Since October 2020 central Vietnam was hit by 9 storms following heavy floods, landslides Three provinces of where Plan International is operational namely Quang Binh, Quang Tri, and Kon Tum, were badly damaged

  • Right after one the of the biggest storms in recent memory had passed, the organization participated in Government and International Joint Flood Assessment Mission

  • Young people whom Plan International has been working with in its programs participated in these assessments

Related Content