Workshop on the Draft Decree on Amending and Supplementing of Decree No.160/2018/ND-CP and on the establishment of NDPC Fund

In the morning of January 29, 2021, in Can Tho City, the Vietnam Disaster Management Agency coordinated with the German International Cooperation Organization (GIZ) to organize a Workshop on Comments on the Draft Decree Amending and Supplementing of Decree No. 160/2018/ND-CP detailing the implementation of the Law on amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Draft Decree on the establishment and management of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Fund with the participation of 31 southern provinces/cities from Quang Nam onwards.

According to statistics, each year, natural disasters cause more than 400 deaths and missing, and physical damage is about 1-1.5% of GDP; severely affects the environment, living conditions as well as socio-economic activities, at the same time has a great impact on the sustainable development of the country.

In particular, in 2020, there were 16 types/576 times of natural disasters, of which: 14 storms in the East Sea; 265 thunderstorms, whirlwinds and heavy rains in 49 provinces / cities; 120 floods, flash floods, landslides; Especially the historic heavy flood from October 6 to 22 in the central region, particularly in the provinces from Ha Tinh to Thua Thien Hue; 90 earthquakes; Droughts, severe saline intrusion, riverbank and coastal landslides, sea dyke subsidence in the Mekong Delta.

Natural disasters in 2020 were fierce and anomalous in all regions of the country; 576 natural disasters occurred, including: 14 storms, 2 tropical depressions in the East Sea; 264 storms, whirlwinds, unusual hail, on a large scale in the northern mountainous provinces and North Central; 132 severe floods, flash floods, landslides occurred; 90 earthquakes; drought, severe saline intrusion, riverbank and coastal landslides, sea dyke subsidence in the Mekong Delta, Natural disasters have killed and disappeared 357 people and injured 912 people, estimated economic damage was over 40,000 billion VND.

Speaking at the Workshop, Mr. Nguyen Van Tien - Deputy Director of Vietnam Disaster Management Agency said: In the context of the country's extremely difficult socio-economic situation (severe epidemics and natural disasters), but with the close attention and direction of the leaders of the Party, State and Government, especially the drastic and timely direction of the Prime Minister, effective direction and command on the prevention and control of natural disasters at all levels, from central to grassroots levels, the creative initiative to overcome the difficulties of the people and the participation of the whole political system has minimized the loss of people and property.

In Directive No. 42-CT/TW dated March 24, 2020 on strengthening the Party's leadership in natural disaster prevention, response and recovery, the Secretariat asked for serious, effective implementation of a number of key tasks and solutions, especially the work of perfecting the legal system, mechanisms and policies on natural disaster prevention, response and recovery.

From 2019-2020, in the implementation of the National Assembly's Decree No. 78/2019/QH14 on the program to develop laws and ordinances of 2020, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is assigned by the Government to organize the elaboration of the draft Law on amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Law on Dykes. At the 9th session, the National Assembly passed the Law on amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Dyke Law No. 60/2020/ QH14. This is a Law project that is concerned by the society, many National Assembly deputies agreed to pass it with the rate of 92.34%.

Implementing the Prime Minister's Decision No. 1109/QD-TTg on assigning agencies to preside over drafting documents detailing the implementation of laws and resolutions passed by the National Assembly, Ministry of Agriculture and Rura Development has chaired the development of a Decree on amending and supplementing a number of articles of Decree No. 160/2018/ND-CP and a Decree on the establishment and management of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Fund.

Up to now, the draft of the two Decrees has been developed and posted on Government Portal, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam Disaster Management Agency and sent to 63 provinces and cities nationwide and other ministries, agencies, sectors, political and social organizations for opinions.

At the Workshop, Mr. Nguyen Viet Tien - Director of Department of Legal and Inspection, Vietnam Disaster Management Agency introduced the Law on amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Law on Dykes; presented a draft Decree on amending and supplementing a number of articles of Decree No. 160/2018/ ND-CP detailing the implementation of the Law on amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Draft Decree on the establishment and management of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Fund. Provincial representatives exchanged and discussed comments to complete the drafts.

Viet Ha - Department of Community-based Disaster Management