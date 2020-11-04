Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - Prepared on: 03/11/2020, 27 October – 02 November 2020

1 Introduction

This Weekly Wet Season Situation Report presents a preliminary analysis of the weekly hydrological situation in the Lower Mekong River Basin (LMB) for 27 October- 02 November 2020. The trend and outlook for water levels are also presented.

This analysis is based on the daily hydro-meteorological data provided by the Mekong River Commission (MRC) Member Countries – Cambodia, Lao PDR, Thailand, and Viet Nam – and on satellite data. All water level indicated in this report refers to a above zero gauge of each station.

The report covers the following topics that are updated weekly:

General weather patterns, including rainfall patterns over the LMB

Water levels in the LMB, including in the Tonle Sap

Flash flood and drought situation in the LMB

Weather, water level and flash flood forecast, and

Possible implications.

Mekong River water levels are updated daily and can be accessed from: http://ffw.mrcmekong.org/bulletin_wet.php.

Drought monitoring and forecasting information is available at: http://droughtforecast.mrcmekong.org

Flash flood information is accessible at: http://ffw.mrcmekong.org/ffg.php