Weather Warning "Category 4 Severe Tropical Storm “MOLAVE”" No. 8 Time Issued October 28, 2020

At 4.00 p.m. on 28 October, the Category 5 Typhoon “MOLAVE” has downgraded into the severe tropical storm over Quang Nam, Vietnam or east of Ubon Ratchathani about 200 kilometers. It was centered at latitude 15.3 degree north, longitude 107.7 degree east. With its maximum sustained wind about 100 km/hr, and moving west-northwest with the speed of 25 km/hr. It is expected to downgrade into the Category 3 (Tropical Storm) and move through Laos before entering to Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand by tonight (28 October 2020). At the same time the strong southwesterly winds prevail over the South and the Gulf bringing about isolated heavy to very heavy rain with strong wind in upper Thailand and the South.

Affected areas of heavy rain to very heavy rain are as followings:

28 – 29 October 2020

North: Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit and Sukhothai.

Northeast: Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri and Ang Thong.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Affected areas of heavy rain are as followings:

30 October 2020

North: Phitsanulok, Phichit, Sukhothai, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

People in the risky areas should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash flood and water runoff.

The wind and waves over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf will strengthen with 2-3 meters high of the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, about 2 meters in the lower Gulf and above 3 meters in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers while small boats keep ashore.

The advisory is in effect on 28 October 2020, at 5.00 p.m.

This next issue will be at 28 October 2020, at 11.00 p.m.

(Signed) Kornravee Sitthichivapak

(Miss Kornravee Sitthichivapak)

for Director-General

Thai Meteorological Department