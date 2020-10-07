Weather Warning "Active Low-Pressure Cell in middle South China Sea" No. 3 Time Issued October 6, 2020

The active low-pressure cell in the middle South China Sea is about 490 kilometers northeast of Ho Chi Minh City. It is likely to further form a depression by today (6 October) and expected to move ashore in southern Vietnam on 7 October. Then the storm will move west to the upper Gulf of Thailand. From 7-9 October, isolated heavy to very heavy rains will be possible for the lower Northeast, the East, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity and the South.

In addition, the southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand will intensify with more rain in the South. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is possible.

The wind waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand become strong with the waves 2-4 meters high in the areas and more than 4 meters high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep ashore from 7-10 October. Resident along shoreline are advised to watch for inshore surf.

The advisory is in effect on 6 October 2020, at 5.00 p.m.

This next issue will be at 6 October 2020, at 11.00 p.m.