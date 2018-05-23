Warning zonation for landslide in mountainous provinces

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment held a conference on May 21 in Lao Cai city to transfer the findings in 2016-2017 of the project entitled "Investigation, assessment and warning zonation for landslides in moutainous regions of Vietnam"for the northern mountainous provinces.

Under the framework of the project "Investigation, assessment and warning zonation for landslides in mountainous regions of Vietnam", till date, the functional units have completed the set of maps depicting the landslides status with the ratio of 1:50,000 in the mountainous areas in 17 provinces, zonation for landslide in10 provinces.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has directed the Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources to review and identify key areas for investigatingand updating detailed information on the scale of 1: 10,000. In 2017, the work has been implemented in the 20 key communes of Dien Bien, Ha Giang, Lao Cai and Yen Bai.

At the conference, Tran Quy Kien, Vice Minister of Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment suggested the Institute of Geosciences and Minerals and related units to accelerate the establishment of zonation maps for landslides in the mountainous provinces. It focuses on high risk areas with population and key areas for socio-economic development. At the same time, the units shall assume the prime responsibility and coordinate with the agencies and units in warning and forecasting natural disasters such as the General Department of Hydro-Meteorology and the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control. Rapid transfer of information related to landslides, contributing to improve the effectiveness of disaster warning.

L.Nhi