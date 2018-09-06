Vietnamese Disaster Management Authority takes Flood Early Warning Actions

Upstream waters of the Mekong River have been rising as heavy rain in Viet Nam continues after the Typhoon Bebinca brought large amounts of rainfall on 17 August 2018. For both disaster

management_ in the upstream region and early warning for downstream regions, the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) has activated the International Charter “Space and Major Disasters”.

The local governments' efforts consist of creating preventive and coping measures to prepare for flooding and minimize its impact. Affected areas can be mapped with the help of satellite imagery such as radar and optical images provided by the Copernicus Services with which the increasing extent of inundated areas can be monitored. The United Nations Operation Satellite Applications Programme (UNOSAT) has already provided maps of the development of surface waters in the Southern Provinces of Kien Giang, Dong Thap & An Gian and Can Tho from August 16 to August 28.

UN-SPIDER and the Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority are working together to prepare for downstream flooding. Building on knowledge from floods in 2000 and 2011 as well as base maps of the extending surface waters, the local government is assigning local authorities, materials and vehicles to areas of high risk. Preparing for possible overflowing of the Mekong river and breaks in levees which would cause mass flooding, first responders are being put in place to guarantee evacuation and the safety of people and settlements. Among the preparedness measures a focus is on preventing people from drowning, especially children. This is being done by organizing children keeping points and transportation for students during the flooding season. In heavily affected areas schools will be closed as a safety measure. In addition evacuation plans are being updated and executed.

Flood extent maps such as figure 2 below, based on Sentinel 1 radar data, created following the steps of UN-SPIDER's Recommended Practice: Radar-based Flood Mapping can show the development every six days. The extent of detected surface water

are presented in green for 22 Aug 2018, blue for 28 Aug 2018 and in red for 3 Sep 2018. Rapid changes in the inundation of rice fields are visual as each pixel represents an area of 10 square meters.

Actions to reduce agricultural impacts were initiated following early response plans. Directives have been sent out to perform early harvesting of rice in low areas and areas without flood protection structures such as dykes and levees. Additionally, steps are being taken to execute a counter flooding plan in alternative regions to ensure enough growing area for the Autumn-Winter season.

Read full story:

Delta provinces take action to ensure safety during flood season

05/09/2018