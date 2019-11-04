04 Nov 2019

Vietnam - Typhoon Matmo (DG ECHO, the Government, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Nov 2019

The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control of Vietnam reported, that the typhoon has destroyed 179 houses, damaged 2,314 buildings and 35 schools in the provinces of Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Gia Lai and Thua Thien Hue.

As of 4 November, 1 person is reported missing, 14 people have been injured and 20,000 displaced. The authorities warned that flash floods and landslides are still a risk in low-lying and urban areas for the next 24 hours. They also predict tropical low-pressure systems to affect the central region in November and the first extreme cold spell to hit the north early January.

The EU Copernicus EMS was activated in rapid mapping mode (EMSR402) and 2 delineation maps have been produced.

