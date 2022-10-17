Vietnam - Tropical Storm SONCA (GDACS, VDMA, NCHMF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 October 2021)

On 15 October, the passage of Tropical Storm SONCA over central Vietnam brought heavy rainfall, which resulted in floods and landslides, as reported by the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority (VDMA).

In Thua Thien Hue Province, more than 37,000 people living in areas at risk of landslides and floods have been relocated to evacuation centers, while nearly 20,000 houses have been damaged by flood waters. About 620 people were displaced to evacuation centers in Da Nang City, and 240 households were evacuated in Quang Tri Province, as the water level of several rivers reached flooding levels.