Vietnam - Tropical Storm NOUL (GDACS, JTWC, NCHMF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 September)

A new Tropical Storm named NOUL formed on 16 September over the eastern area of South China Sea. On 16 September, its centre was located over the sea approximately 250 km south-west of Busuanga Island (the Philippines), and 650 km south-east of Parcel Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 74 km/h.

NOUL is expected to strengthen, as it is moving north-west over South China Sea, passing south of Parcel Islands in the afternoon of 17 September, with maximum sustained winds up to 120 km/h. Afterthat, NOUL is forecast to reach the central coast of Vietnam in the early morning of 18 September, with maximum sustained winds up to 130 km/h.