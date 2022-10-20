Vietnam - Tropical Storm NESAT, update (GDACS, JTWC, NCHMF, VDMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 October 2022)

After passing south Hainan Island (southern China), Tropical Storm NESAT is approaching the coast of Vietnam and on 20 October at 0.00 UTC its center was located about 160 km east of Dong Hoi City, with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h.

NESAT is forecast to gradually weaken to a tropical depression, as it makes landfall on the morning of 21 October, over an area close to Dong Hoi (Quang Bình Province on the north-central coast of Vietnam).

Ahead of the arrival of NESAT, national authorities in Vietnam have dispatched disaster prevention and control teams to coastal areas in central Vietnam, from Quang Ninh to Khanh Hoa Province. Central Vietnam has already been affected by heavy rainfall related to the passage of Tropical Storm SONCA on 14-15 October, which caused at least four fatalities.