Vietnam – Tropical Storm MATMO (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 October 2019)

Tropical storm Matmo is expected to make landfall north of Nha Trang, Vietnam Wednesday night into Thursday before weakening as it moves inland. Vietnam's National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) has issued a tropical storm warning for south-east central Vietnam.

While higher terrain close to the coast will help break down the system, the mountains will also cause the rain to funnel through the valleys, risking flash floods and mudslides in the coming days.