Viet Nam
Vietnam - Tropical Storm KOGUMA (GDACS, AHA Centre, VDMA, NCHMF, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2021)
- After the passage of Tropical Storm KOGUMA on 12-13 June over northern Vietnam, several casualties have been reported.
- According to Vietnam Disaster Management Authority (VDMA) and AHA Centre, two people are missing off the coast of Thai Binh Province. About 200 people have been displaced and 650 residents have been affected. More than 19,720 ha of farmland have been flooded and over 130 homes have been damaged, including 21 houses in Ha Nam province and 104 in Nam Dinh province.
- Moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast over north-western Vietnam on 15-16 June.