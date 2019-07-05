05 Jul 2019

Vietnam - Tropical Depression MUN update (GDACS, NCHMF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 05 Jul 2019 View Original

Tropical Depression MUN's passage over northern Vietnam (North Central, Red River Delta and North East Regions) between 3-5 July, caused fatalities and damage. Media report two fatalities and three injured in Hai Hoa Commune (Tinh Gia District, Thanh Hoa Province) after the Yen Hoa bridge collapsed due to heavy rainfall. Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over northern Vietnam.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.