Vietnam - Tropical Depression MUN update (GDACS, NCHMF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 July 2019)

Tropical Depression MUN's passage over northern Vietnam (North Central, Red River Delta and North East Regions) between 3-5 July, caused fatalities and damage. Media report two fatalities and three injured in Hai Hoa Commune (Tinh Gia District, Thanh Hoa Province) after the Yen Hoa bridge collapsed due to heavy rainfall. Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over northern Vietnam.