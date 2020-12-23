Viet Nam
Vietnam - Tropical Depression KROVANH update (DG ECHO, media, government) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 December 2020)
Due to the impact of Storm Krovanh, which devolved back to a tropical depression on 21 December, Vietnam has experienced strong winds and high waves over the past few days. Two Chinese vessels were in distress in storm off Vietnam. The Vietnamese Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) confirmed 1 death and 4 severely injured. The Vietnamese Coast Guard sent two ships with medical staff to assist and one of the vessel received help from the passing containership.
On 23 December, the tropical depression will move west at 10-15 kph and devolve into a low-pressure area. Rough seas and strong winds should be expected in certain regions of the South China Sea, including Vietnam.