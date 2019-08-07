07 Aug 2019

Vietnam - Tropical Cyclone WIPHA update (Vietnam Disaster Management Authority, NCHMF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 07 Aug 2019 View Original

Following Tropical Cyclone WIPHA's passage on 31 July in Vietnam, the national authorities report 12 fatalities and 9 missing following flooding and landslides. The most affected provinces are Soc Trang, Ca Mau and Kien Giang, where at least 6,470 buildings have been damaged. A section of sea dyke on the western coast of Ca Mau was at high risk of breaching due to strong waves. Water levels in the Srepok river are approaching alarming levels, while flash flood and landslide warnings are in effect for low-lying districts in Dak Lak, Lam Dong and Dak Nong provinces. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and stong winds are forecast across Vietnam from 7-8 August.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.