Vietnam - Tropical Cyclone WIPHA update (Vietnam Disaster Management Authority, NCHMF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 August 2019)

Following Tropical Cyclone WIPHA's passage on 31 July in Vietnam, the national authorities report 12 fatalities and 9 missing following flooding and landslides. The most affected provinces are Soc Trang, Ca Mau and Kien Giang, where at least 6,470 buildings have been damaged. A section of sea dyke on the western coast of Ca Mau was at high risk of breaching due to strong waves. Water levels in the Srepok river are approaching alarming levels, while flash flood and landslide warnings are in effect for low-lying districts in Dak Lak, Lam Dong and Dak Nong provinces. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and stong winds are forecast across Vietnam from 7-8 August.