Vietnam - Tropical Cyclone NAKRI update (NCHMF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 November 2019)
Following Tropical Cyclone NAKRI's passage over south-central Vietnam, 2 people died (one in Phu Yen Province and the other in Binh Dinh Province) and one is reportedly missing. According to media reports, as of 13 November, 430 houses have been damaged, several roads and more than 1,000 hectares of crops flooded.
The European Commission's Copernicus satelite mapping service was activated on 8 November to assess the impact of the weather system.
So far two maps have been produced. For the next 24 hours, heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast across eastern and northern provinces.