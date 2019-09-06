Vietnam, Thailand - Flood (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 September 2019)
Following the passage of Tropical Depression KAJIKI, floods and landslides have occurred across Vietnam and northern Thailand.
According to media reports, as of 5 September, the number of fatalities in Vietnam has increased to 4, while 14 people are still missing. About 1,000 people have been evacuated in Quang Tri Province (Vietnam). Transport disruptions from inundated roads, have been reported in Vietnam and Thailand.
Heavy rain will continue to affect Vietnam, central and northern Thailand on 6-7 September.