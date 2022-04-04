Viet Nam
Vietnam - Severe weather (Vietnam Disaster Management Authority, ADINet, NCHMF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 April 2022)
- Recent heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds have affected central Vietnam, leading to casualties.
- According to Vietnam Disaster Management Authority, and the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), one person died and another one is missing in Phu Yen Province (Nam Trung Bo Region), and up to five people were injured in Thua Thien Hue Province (Bac Trung Bo Region). At least 39 houses were damaged.
- Moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast on 4-6 April over central Vietnam.