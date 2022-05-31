Vietnam - Severe weather (VDMA, NCHMF) (Daily Flash of 31 May 2022)

Since 21 May, several areas of northern Vietnam have been affected by floods, landslides and thunderstorms, which have resulted in casualties.

According to the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority (VDMA), seven people died and six were injured after floods and landslides in the northern Provinces of Vietnam, while three other people died due to lightning events that occurred in the Provinces of Dien Bien and Cao Bang. Additionally, around 510 houses were damaged, as well as a number of road sections and more than 26,700 ha of cropland across northern Vietnam.