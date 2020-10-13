Viet Nam
Vietnam - Severe weather update (GDACS, NOAA, VNDMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 October 2020)
- Following heavy rain, strong winds and widespread floods that have been affecting the central Provinces of the country since 6 October, the number of deaths is increasing. The severe weather situation worsened on 9-12 October due to the passage of Tropical Storm LINFA.
- According to the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority, 28 people have died and 12 are missing. More than 131,000 houses and 224 schools have been flooded, as well as roads and crops.
- National authorities are conducting the emergency operations and damage assessment. The Copernicus EMS was activated in rapid mapping mode (EMSR469) on 7 October, and so far 10 maps have been produced.
- Over the next 72 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most parts of the country, particularly across the central and northern Provinces where Tropical Storm NANGKA will make landfall on 14 October.