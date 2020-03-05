Viet Nam
Vietnam - Severe weather (TKCN, NCHMF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 March 2020)
- Tornadoes, heavy rain and thunderstorms in northern Vietnam on 3-4 March, resulted in 5 fatalities. 4 died in north-west Vietnam ( 2 in Ha Giang Province and 2 in Lao Cai Province), at least 17 people were injured and more than 777 houses damaged.
- Tornadoes and thunderstorms occurred in north-east Vietnam, killing one person and damaging approximately 150 houses.
- For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is expected across the affected provinces.