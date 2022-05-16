Vietnam - Severe weather (NCHMF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 May 2022)

-
Severe weather, including heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, was reported on 9-13 May across northern Provinces of Vietnam, resulting in floods, flash floods, landslides and casualties.
According to media reports, at least 9 people died and about 100 houses were damaged or destroyed. Flood water and landslides damaged several bridges and road sections and a number of dams and reservoirs were also affected.
On 16-17 May, moderate to locally heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast over northern Vietnam.