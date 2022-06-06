Skip to main content
Vietnam - Severe weather (NCHMF, ADINet, NDMA Vietnam) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 June 2022)
News and Press Release
- Heavy rain and strong winds have affected Hanoi and the Northern Region over the past week, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), at least 13 people have died, of which eight in Dien Bien Province, three in Nguyen Province and two in Cao Bang Province.
- On 6-7 June, more heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over the affected regions.