Vietnam - Severe weather (NCHMF, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 July 2021)

Since 23 July, heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds in several provinces of Vietnam have caused floods, triggered landslides. The most affected areas are Thanh Hoa, Binh Thuan, Gia Lai, Ca Mau, Hau Giang, Vinh Long and Can Tho City. According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADInet), 1,400 people have been evacuated, more than 2,200 affected and 137 houses damaged. Moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected over northern and southern Vietnam over the next 24 hours.