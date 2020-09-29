Viet Nam
Vietnam - Severe weather (IMHEN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 September 2020)
- Since 26 September, heavy rain has been affecting northern Vietnam (particularly the Provinces of Phu Tho, Lao Cai, Ha Giang and Yen Bai) causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, 2 people died following a landslide in Ha Hoa District (Phu Tho Province), 7 people were injured and 3 bridges damaged across the same Province. A total of 73 houses have been affected by heavy rain in the Provinces of Phu Tho and Lao Cai.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms are forecast over most parts of the country.