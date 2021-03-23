Viet Nam

Vietnam - Severe weather (CDN-NCHMF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 March 2021)

  • On 22 March, severe weather including strong wind, lightning and heavy rain was reported in Lam Dong Province (Central Highlands Region, southern Vietnam), leading to casualties.

  • According to media, one person died due to a lightning event in Da Huoai District and a tornado event injured two people and damaged at least 70 buildings, including a primary school and a place of worship in Di Linh District. Several power outages caused by thunderstorms were reported in Da Huoai.

  • On 23-24 March, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong wind are forecast over Central Highlands Region.

