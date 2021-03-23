Viet Nam
Vietnam - Severe weather (CDN-NCHMF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 March 2021)
On 22 March, severe weather including strong wind, lightning and heavy rain was reported in Lam Dong Province (Central Highlands Region, southern Vietnam), leading to casualties.
According to media, one person died due to a lightning event in Da Huoai District and a tornado event injured two people and damaged at least 70 buildings, including a primary school and a place of worship in Di Linh District. Several power outages caused by thunderstorms were reported in Da Huoai.
On 23-24 March, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong wind are forecast over Central Highlands Region.