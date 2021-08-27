Viet Nam
Vietnam - Severe weather (ADINet, NCHMF Vietnam) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 August 2021)
On 24-25 August, severe weather, including heavy rain and strong winds affected Son La Province (Northwest region of Vietnam), causing floods, flash floods and landslides.
According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), 656 people have been displaced, and up to 35 houses were damaged or destroyed. Damage was reported to agricultural land, several road sections and two power poles.
Drier conditions are expected over Son La Province on 27-29 August.