Viet Nam
Vietnam Red Cross Society plays active role in the response to COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam
In the fight against the COVID-19, Vietnam is widely recognized as one of very few countries to successfully control the spread of the pandemic with early effective responses and preventive measures. As an auxiliary to the government, active member of International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, Vietnam Red Cross Society has been playing promptly and effective role, contributing to controlling the pandemic and supporting the vulnerable people affected.