Viet Nam
Vietnam Red Cross: COVID-19 Response Weekly update #9 (7 August 2020)
750 cases
392 recovered
10 deaths
Vietnam’s first community transmission case was reported in Da Nang after 99 days without no cases. It started with ‘Patient 416’ who tested positive without any travel history on July 25. Authorities have not yet confirmed the source of transmission. The latest local cases have been reported from Da Nang, Hanoi, Dak Lak, Bac Giang, Thanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Quang Tri
WEEKLY FIGURES
4,851 people received cash
1,300 people participated in communication events
580 PPEs, 10,550 face masks, 1,000 soaps and hand sanitizers, 700 flyers distributed
10 news, articles published
And other basic necessities (food, water, milk, bread, instant noodles...) distributed
As a precaution, Da Nang city authorities have announced 15 days of social distancing measures from July 28. Social distancing measures have also been imposed in Hoi An and Dak Lak province.
VIETNAM RED CROSS SOCIETY’S RESPONSES
Official Dispatch No. 387/TUHCTĐ-CSSK dated July 30, 2020 on "Continued implementation of prevention and control of COVID 19" was issued guiding the prevention and control of COVID-19 to the Red Cross Chapters nationwide
Participated and organized coordination meetings of Steering Committee for the Covid-19 Prevention and Control
Keep monitoring and updating the Covid-19 situation; Review and mobilize resources; Revise Business Continuity; Provide timely support to localities where needed; Update action plans at all level