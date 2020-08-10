Vietnam Red Cross: COVID-19 Response Weekly update #9 (7 August 2020)

750 cases

392 recovered

10 deaths

Vietnam’s first community transmission case was reported in Da Nang after 99 days without no cases. It started with ‘Patient 416’ who tested positive without any travel history on July 25. Authorities have not yet confirmed the source of transmission. The latest local cases have been reported from Da Nang, Hanoi, Dak Lak, Bac Giang, Thanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Quang Tri

WEEKLY FIGURES

4,851 people received cash

1,300 people participated in communication events

580 PPEs, 10,550 face masks, 1,000 soaps and hand sanitizers, 700 flyers distributed

10 news, articles published

And other basic necessities (food, water, milk, bread, instant noodles...) distributed

As a precaution, Da Nang city authorities have announced 15 days of social distancing measures from July 28. Social distancing measures have also been imposed in Hoi An and Dak Lak province.

VIETNAM RED CROSS SOCIETY’S RESPONSES