Vietnam Red Cross: COVID-19 Response Weekly update #8 (2 June 2020)

328 cases

0 deaths

293 recovered

Vietnam has gone through 48 days without COVID-19 infections in the community, and most of the patients have negative test results and been discharged from hospitals. In May, the domestic market has been gradually recovering with strong vitality was launched, major tour­ist centers welcomed a large number of domestic tourists, aviation and tourism that were se­ verely hit by the pandemic have begun to resume their normal activities. The Prime Minister asked to closely monitor the international situation, to have reactions in the fields of trade, investment, tourism, especially investment flows that are moving globally.

WEEK HIGHLIGHTS

VNRC at National Headquarter:

Under the project "FbF Ready", the VNRC, with the support of German Red Cross, supports daily, outdoor workers who lost job during social dis­tancing as the consequence of the Covid-19 outbreak. The purpose of the support is to improve access to food and essential needs of outdoor work­ers living in slums and dormitories, in five selected wards of Hanoi, the in­ternvetion will target 870 daily, outdoor workers with VND 1 million each. Total assistance is estimated at around VND 1 billion.

VNRC HQ has issued Plan No. 112/KH-TU'HCTEl guiding implementation of activities to support livelihoods for people affected by COVID-19 pan­demic in 1 O provinces and cities, which is sponsored from The Emergency Appeal funding of the IFRC, it is expected that there will be 1,150 house­holds receiving support with a total budget of 2.8 billion VND.

Continuing to implement a series of activities in the Humanitarian Month such as supporting people with basic necessities, means and launching voluntary blood donation across the country.

City/Provincial Red Cross chapters:

1,500 medical disposal marks distributed 100 soap, handwashs, sanitizers

3 dissemination points and events

80 people attended.