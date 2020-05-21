Vietnam Red Cross: COVID-19 Response Weekly update #7 (20 May 2020)

324 cases

0 deaths

264 recovered

The Prime Minister called on the business community and people to join hands with the Government in efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges caused by the pandemic, innovating proactively, taking opportunities to recover and develop socio-economic in Vietnam, making achievements and fulfilling at the highest level of socio-economic development objectives set for 2020 by the National Assembly and the Government.

WEEK HIGHLIGHTS

VNRC at National Headquarter:

Continue to support other Red Cross National Societies in the fight against the COVID-19: Donation of 200,000 medical masks to Indian Red Cross Society.

Vice President, Secretary General Nguyen Hai Anh shared best practices and successful stories of Vietnam's Government and Vietnam Red Cross Society in in response to the COVID-19 and support the vulnerable people in a live interview on ABC Television (Australia).

Pre-Disaster Meeting 2020 was organized to review and discuss the COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control plan and preparation to respond to the upcoming disaster season. At the meeting, Pre-Disaster Agreement on the cooperation between Viet Nam Red Cross with IFRC,

ICRC and Red Cross National Societies was signed.

Implementation of the project "COVID-19 Pandemic Prevention and Control for 2,000 households in 7 provinces and cities including: Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Can Tho, Quang Nam, Ben Tre, Bac Lieu and Tra Vinh" supported by Sun Life Vietnam Insurance Company LTD.

City/Provincial Red Cross chapters:

1,500 medical disposal marks distributed

100 soap, handwashs, sanitizers

3 dissemination points and events

80 people attended.