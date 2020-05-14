Viet Nam
Vietnam Red Cross: COVID-19 Response Weekly update #6 (13 May 2020)
288 cases
0 deaths
252 recovered
Starting from May 12, the National Public Service Portal will support people and businesses that are facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a number of public services in the direction of electronic interconnection of verification, approval and appraisal among institutions, in order to simplify procedures, reduce time and cost, limit travel and contact for people and businesses, including: Supporting employees who postpone labour contracts or leave without pay, supporting employers to access loans to pay workers' discontinued wages, declaring the payment of enterprise income tax extension, declaration of personal tax payment extension, suspension of contribution to the pension and death benefit fund, and receiving and handling feedback and proposals.
WEEK HIGHLIGHTS
VNRC at National Headquarter:
Organizing the handover of cash to purchase items for the health workers in COVID19 prevention and control to the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion and the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (VND 430 million per hospital) under the support package of Philip Morris Company.
Completing the procedures of the Emergency Appeal project "Emergency response to Corona pandemic" phase 2 funded by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. The project implemented in 10 provinces and cities will support 100,000 beneficiary households (about 400,000 people), the project fund is over 09 billion VND.
Implementing the sponsorship agreement between the VNRC NHQ and Sun Life Vietnam Insurance Company Limited (No. 83 Sunlife / TUHCTD dated 29 April 2020) on the Program "COVID-19 Prevention and Control for 2000 households in 7 cities and provinces including: Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Can Tho, Quang Nam, Ben Tre, Bac Lieu and Tra Vinh.