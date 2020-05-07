Vietnam Red Cross: COVID-19 Response Weekly update #5 (6 May 2020)

271 cases

0 deaths

232 recovered

The Prime Minister has issued Decision 15/2020/QĐ-TTg regulating the implementation of policies to support people facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which clearly defines the conditions and order of support for target audiences: Employees who must postpone the performance of labor contracts or leave without pay; household businesses; employees whose employment contracts have been terminated but are not eligible for unemployment benefits; workers who do not have labor contracts and have lost their jobs; people with meritorious services to the nation; the poor, near-poor households and social protection beneficiaries; and employers using loans for the payment of salaries for their laborers during the work stoppage

WEEK HIGHLIGHTS

VNRC at National Headquarter:

Organizing a series of events to launch the Humanitarian Month-Joining hands for public health, Humanitarian stores and Voluntary blood donation. Supporting 7,000 commodities vouchers for 29,400 beneficiaries in 14 provinces participating in receiving essential goods at humanitarian stores from the support of domestic businesses and partners.

At the Southeast Virtual leadership meeting of 10/11 National Societies,

Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu shared that the Vietnam Red Cross is a member of the National Steering Committee for Disease Prevention and Control, plays an active role in supporting the Government and the health sector, mobilizes resources and implements responses with the participation of the whole Red Cross system, contributes to the communication to raise public awareness, supports medical equipment and supplies for the pandemic prevention forces and quarantine areas, contributes to prevent the spread of disease and helps vulnerable people affected by the disease.

Handing over money and goods worth more than 400 million VND for quarantine areas at border gates such as Lao Cai and Tay Ninh,… Receiving financial support from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies...

City/Provincial Red Cross chapters:

129,958 medical disposal marks distributed

18,429 soap, handwashs, sanitizers.

389 dissemination points and events

35,526 people attended

500 flyers distributed.