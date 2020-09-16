Vietnam Red Cross: COVID-19 Response Weekly update #14 (11 September 2020)

1,059 cases

893 recovered

35 deaths

In the last 9 days, Vietnam has recorded no new case of COVID-19 in the community while the number of recovered patients in localities is increasing day by day. Quang Nam province from 6th Sep, Ho Chi Minh City from 7th Sep and Phu Yen province from 8th Sep starts easing social distancing measures including the reopening of entertainment services such as bars, karaoke, clubs after no community transmission for more than two weeks.

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHT

The public transport system in Da Nang has resumed operations from 7 September while maintaining social distancing norms. Accordingly, transport vehicles are limited to carry not more than half of available seats (maximum of 30 passengers). All passengers will have to follow health measures including wearing face masks and declaring health status.

According to the United States Embassy in Vietnam, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will open a regional office in Hanoi to increase public health engagement in Southeast Asia and monitor the spread of the pandemic.

RED CROSS CHAPTERS RESPONSE (5th-11th Sep)